Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,500 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 343,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 41.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $33.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,370. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently -412.50%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

