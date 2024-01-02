Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Acquires 514 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 552.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.04.

Shares of EL stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,327. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

