Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Acquires 667 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 254.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 349,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,217,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.15. The stock had a trading volume of 789,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,348. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

