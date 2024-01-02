Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 464.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill
In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $7,494,026. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG
Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $30.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,256.67. 59,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,567. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,348.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,171.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,024.71.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.51 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
Featured Articles
