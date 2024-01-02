Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Boosts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 507.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in CDW were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in CDW by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.00. 227,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $229.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.80.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

