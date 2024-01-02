Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 535.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $209.77. 755,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,905. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Get Our Latest Report on HON

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.