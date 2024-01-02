Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $302.92. 46,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,422. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $215.49 and a 52 week high of $309.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.18 and a 200 day moving average of $281.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

