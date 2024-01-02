Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Decreases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $472.50. 242,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,815. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $469.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $547.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.