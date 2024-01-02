Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,152,211,000 after purchasing an additional 658,377,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,431,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,586,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,130,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

