Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.30. 1,462,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,682,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $94.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.