Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $1.60 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 21,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 195,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 53,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 35,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 20,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,677,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,230,787. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.31.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

