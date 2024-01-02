Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 562.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 264,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth $703,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 195,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 154,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BBWI traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,954. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

