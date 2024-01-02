Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $178,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 597.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,003,788,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,151,000 after purchasing an additional 790,231 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.41.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE BX traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, reaching $128.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.04 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.82 and its 200-day moving average is $105.22.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

