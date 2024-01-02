Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Has $196,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 256.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 463.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $2,055,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,001,521.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $2,055,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,001,521.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,106,297 shares of company stock valued at $266,540,341 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE CRM traded down $5.80 on Tuesday, reaching $257.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,028. The firm has a market cap of $249.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.03 and a fifty-two week high of $268.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.