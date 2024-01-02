Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Increases Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 484.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $271,432,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 20,700.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,395,000 after purchasing an additional 660,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.12. The stock had a trading volume of 364,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,914. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $261.14.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

