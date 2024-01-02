Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 532.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in NIKE were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in NIKE by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in NIKE by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 57,627 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 525,017 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 91,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,855,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,524,855. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.74. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $163.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

