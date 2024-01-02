Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Invests $136,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $4.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.80. The company had a trading volume of 141,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,814. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $255.20. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.94 and its 200-day moving average is $240.74.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

