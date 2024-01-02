Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases 1,700 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 899,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,349,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,675,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,754,000 after purchasing an additional 76,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 74,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.59. 5,727,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,907,864. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average of $58.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $257.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

