Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases 257 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,440 shares of company stock valued at $112,671,559 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PANW traded down $4.38 on Tuesday, hitting $290.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,150. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $318.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

