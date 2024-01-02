Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases 311 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in American Tower were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,902,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,932,209,000 after acquiring an additional 251,834 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,325,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,862,000 after acquiring an additional 284,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $217.49. The stock had a trading volume of 469,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,271. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $101.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

