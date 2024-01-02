Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Purchases 558 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.2% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.63. 421,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,813. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.54.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

