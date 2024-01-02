Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 557.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Argus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.60.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $8.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $651.87. 1,105,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,778. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $681.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $289.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $604.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $569.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

