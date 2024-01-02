Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Sells 2,170 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOX. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,689 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,696,000 after purchasing an additional 71,045 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,150,000 after purchasing an additional 195,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 386,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VOX traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.12. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $82.45 and a 12 month high of $118.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

