Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.50

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 24 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.2139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

