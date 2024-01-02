HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Trading Down 5.2%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $545.42 and last traded at $550.52. 215,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 599,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $580.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.57.

HubSpot Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of -156.12 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $490.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $17,519,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total transaction of $4,782,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 545,950 shares in the company, valued at $307,195,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,246 shares of company stock worth $21,068,155. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 728.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,126,000 after acquiring an additional 696,469 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in HubSpot by 26.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,317,000 after buying an additional 257,632 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

