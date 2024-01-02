Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.38. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $231.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.37 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

