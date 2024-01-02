Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Trading 1.3% Higher

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €67.50 ($74.18) and last traded at €67.46 ($74.13). 95,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 321,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at €66.58 ($73.16).

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €65.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, and dog related accessories. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

