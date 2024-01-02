Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in December

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,300 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 1,705,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hulic Stock Performance

Shares of Hulic stock remained flat at $10.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. Hulic has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Hulic Company Profile

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the holding, leasing, brokerage, and sale of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through Real Estate Business, Insurance Business, and Hotel/Ryokan Business. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, bank branch buildings, and senior housing facilities.

