Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in December

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,300 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 1,705,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hulic Stock Performance
Shares of Hulic stock remained flat at $10.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. Hulic has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $10.15.
Hulic Company Profile
