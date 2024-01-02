Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) is Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,225 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up 2.7% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $154,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $421,332,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $151,766,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.61.

Humana Stock Up 2.3 %

Humana stock traded up $10.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $468.47. The company had a trading volume of 489,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,408. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $487.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.