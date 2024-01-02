Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $35,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

