Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded at Barclays

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

