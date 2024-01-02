Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned about 0.13% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $10,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HII traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.47. 28,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.98. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $261.42.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.