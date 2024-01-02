Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,347,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 1,932,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 419.1 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HUSQF remained flat at $8.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32. Husqvarna AB has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $9.76.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

