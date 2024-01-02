Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG) Shares Up 6.3%

Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49.85 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.54). 3,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 64,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.51).

Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.50. The company has a market cap of £11.82 million and a P/E ratio of 106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.90.

About Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L)

(Get Free Report)

Hydrogen Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services for mid to senior level professional staff. The company offers professional support services in legal, finance, technology, and business transformation; and services for technical and scientific market sectors, such as energy and life sciences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.