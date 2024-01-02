Icosavax’s (ICVX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Guggenheim in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICVX. William Blair cut shares of Icosavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. Icosavax has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Equities research analysts anticipate that Icosavax will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $140,231.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $140,231.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $1,389,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,287. Corporate insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Icosavax by 716.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Icosavax by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

