Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 250505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.94.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
