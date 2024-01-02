IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,489,372,000 after acquiring an additional 156,122,659 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,428,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $8.16 on Tuesday, reaching $546.89. The stock had a trading volume of 109,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $484.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $568.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

