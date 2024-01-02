IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in December

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,900 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 4,673,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 613.5 days.

IGO Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPGDF remained flat at $6.15 during trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. IGO has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

IGO Company Profile

Read More

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

