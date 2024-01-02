IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in December

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,900 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 4,673,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 613.5 days.
IGO Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPGDF remained flat at $6.15 during trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89. IGO has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $11.43.
IGO Company Profile
