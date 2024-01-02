IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Get IMAX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IMAX

IMAX Price Performance

IMAX traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $14.92. 203,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,079. IMAX has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.16 million. IMAX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Equities research analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in IMAX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after purchasing an additional 431,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 385,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IMAX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,684,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after buying an additional 107,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.