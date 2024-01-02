Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Short Interest Update

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Imerys Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IMYSF remained flat at C$26.11 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.51. Imerys has a 12 month low of C$26.11 and a 12 month high of C$26.11.
Imerys Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Imerys
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Imerys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imerys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.