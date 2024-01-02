Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Short Interest Update

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Imerys Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IMYSF remained flat at C$26.11 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.51. Imerys has a 12 month low of C$26.11 and a 12 month high of C$26.11.

Imerys Company Profile

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company operates through Performance Minerals and High Temperature Materials and Solutions segments. It provides additives for interior decorative paints, as well as marine protection, facade coating, can coating; and adhesives and sealants.

