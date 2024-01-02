Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.60

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.60 and last traded at $70.33, with a volume of 225833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Immunocore Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $62.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 89.4% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 80,472 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

