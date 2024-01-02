Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,100 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 544,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Immunome

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. Natixis bought a new stake in Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Immunome in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Immunome by 1,049.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Immunome by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Immunome Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMNM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,859. Immunome has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunome will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

