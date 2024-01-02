Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Short Interest Update

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 6,890,000 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Immunovant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

Immunovant Price Performance

IMVT stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.56. 269,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,442. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $44.85.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $62,876.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 414,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,022,386. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 5,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $189,861.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,961,670.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $62,876.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 414,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,022,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,378. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Immunovant by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 2,558.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 24.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 42.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

