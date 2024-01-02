Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Indra Sistemas Stock Performance

Shares of Indra Sistemas stock remained flat at $7.70 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.97. Indra Sistemas has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.85%.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies; computing, electronics, and communications. The company researches, engineers, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center, as well as architectural and engineering technical services.

