INDUS (ETR:INH) Trading 0.4% Higher

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €22.40 ($24.62) and last traded at €22.35 ($24.56). 6,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.25 ($24.45).

INDUS Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of €20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.01. The company has a market cap of $601.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.81.

INDUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.