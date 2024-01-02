Ingenta (LON:ING) Reaches New 1-Year High at $162.50

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 162.50 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 164 ($2.09), with a volume of 77482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.83).

Ingenta Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 135.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.85 million, a P/E ratio of 900.00 and a beta of 0.12.

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

