Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Short Interest Up 22.3% in December

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:IR traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $76.73. 1,790,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $51.84 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day moving average is $67.35.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Ingersoll Rand

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.