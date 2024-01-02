InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) Stock Price Up 7.2%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Get Free Report) rose 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 326,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,768% from the average daily volume of 11,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.
