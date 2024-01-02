Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Short Interest Update

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,116,700 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 1,334,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,167.0 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid, and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than 1 million sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 12bn.
