Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Short Interest Update

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,116,700 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 1,334,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,167.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

IMQCF remained flat at $6.59 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid, and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than 1 million sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 12bn.

