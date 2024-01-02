Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January comprises 1.4% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 2.92% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,053.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

EJAN traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $28.39. 181,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,374. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

